Celestica to acquire Impakt Holdings, LLC

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to acquire Impakt Holdings, LLC. for $329M and the transaction is expected to be accretive to consolidated non-IFRS operating margin and overall ATS margin upon closing.

Rob Mionis, President and CEO, Celestica said, "Through Impakt’s extensive capabilities, we will be able to provide customers with even deeper and broader capital equipment manufacturing services including in-region and vertical offerings. Impakt will also expand Celestica’s second largest end market within our growing $2.2 billion ATS segment, and is well aligned to our company strategy of expanding and diversifying our overall revenue and margin mix through targeted investments and acquisitions.”

The company intends to finance the purchase price with a combination of borrowings under the company’s current credit facility.

The acquisition is expected to close in Q4.