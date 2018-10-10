KKR and partners to buy real estate project in Seoul--total cost $1.9B

KKR (NYSE:KKR), along with Korea's IGIS Asset Management and the National Pension Service of Korea, will acquire a mixed-use real estate project under development in Seoul's Gangnam business district from a group led by Daor E&C.

The project is expected to cost about KRW2.1T (US$1.9B), including purchase price and further costs to complete.

KKR’s investment is being funded from KKR Asian Fund III.

Currently under construction, the property will primarily consist of office space, retail space, and a five-star hotel, with a gross floor area of 239,188 square meters and net leasable area of 121,707 square meters. A 20-year master lease agreement for the 263-room hotel has been signed with hotel operator Shinsegae Chosun.

