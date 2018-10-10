Novartis' crizanlizumab showed effect on vaso-occlusive crises in mid-stage sickle cell study

A post hoc analysis of a Phase 2 clinical trial, SUSTAIN, evaluating Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) crizanlizumab in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) showed that more patients treated with the antibody (35.8%) did not experience a vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC) than those receiving a placebo (16.9%), specifically those patients with a history of 2-10 VOCs in the past year. The data were just published in the American Journal of Hematology.

Crizanlizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to P-selectin, a protein found on the surface of endothelial cells and platelets. P-selectin drives the vaso-occlusive process, a painful complication of sickle cell disease that occurs when the circulation of blood vessels is obstructed by sickled red blood cells. One of the most severe forms of SCPC is acute chest syndrome which occurs when blood flow to the lungs is restricted.

The company obtained the rights to the product candidate via its acquisition of Selexys Pharmaceuticals, following through on an option to buy the company it held since 2012.

A U.S. marketing application is on tap for 2019.

