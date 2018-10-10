DSW strikes deal for Camuto Group assets

DSW (NYSE:DSW) and Authentic Brands Group announce a joint deal to acquire Camuto Group.

Camuto is a product design and brand development organization best known for the successful Vince Camuto brand and the footwear licenses of Jessica Simpson and Lucky Brand.

DSW and Authentic Brands Group have entered into an agreement to acquire several intellectual property rights from the Camuto Group under the new partnership arrangement.

The total consideration for the transactions to be paid to the Camuto Group is $375M.

After the deal closes, Camuto Group will maintain its existing Connecticut headquarters and will manage its dedicated wholesale and third-party design relationships independently of DSW retail business.

Under the terms of the agreement, DSW will contribute ~$200M to acquire all of Camuto Group's global production, sourcing and design infrastructure, including operations in Brazil and China, a new, state-of-the-art distribution center in New Jersey, in addition to existing working capital of approximately $100M.

DSW plans to fund its portion of the transaction through current cash and its existing credit facility.

Source: Press Release