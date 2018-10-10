Health Canada approves Antibe Therapeutics' Phase 2B efficacy study for ATB-346

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCQB:ATBPF) has received approval from Health Canada to initiate the first part of its Phase 2B dose-ranging, efficacy study for its lead drug, ATB-346.

The first part is a metabolism protocol that will be conducted in 24 healthy volunteers over a 7 day treatment period. The primary objective of the protocol is to determine the principle metabolites of ATB-346 in humans and characterize their activity and pharmacokinetic profile.

The metabolism study will commence immediately and is expected to conclude in December 2018. Second part of the study will be completed in Q2 2019.