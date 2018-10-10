More on Fastenal's Q3

Net income rose over 38% to $197.6M, or $0.69 per share vs. the same period a year ago.

Daily sales of fastener products grew 13%. Sales of non-fastener products represented 65.3% of sales and grew 14.9% on a daily basis.

Signed 5,877 industrial vending devices, an increase of 23.2% over Q3 of 2017, resulting in an installed device count of 78,706, an increase of 14%.

Fastenal also signed on 88 new Onsite locations compared to 81 signings in the Q3 of 2017, an increase of 8.6%.

FAST -0.7% premarket

Q3 results