Travelers launches Amazon shop for discounted home devices

Travelers (NYSE:TRV) will sell discounted home security products to its insurance customers through Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) starting today.

The Travelers-branded page offers security cameras, water sensors, and other internet-connected devices from a variety of brands. The discounts are available to Travelers customers from certain states and buyers can pay Amazon to install the devices.

The page also encourages shoppers to buy Travelers insurance through a local agent or the company’s website, bridging the gap between the traditional agent model and the growing demand for online insurance purchases.

The venture marks Travelers’ first time on Amazon, which could become a competitor in the insurance space.

