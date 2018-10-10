Pluristem's PLX-PAD shows long-term effect in Phase 1/2 muscle regeneration study; shares up 2% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) is up 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of two-year follow-up data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating its placenta-derived cell therapy products, PLX-PAD, for the treatment of muscle injury following hip replacement surgery. The results were just published in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle.

20 patients undergoing hip replacement were randomized to receive either 150M cells or 300M cells of PLX-PAD or placebo administered directly on the gluteus medius muscle during surgery (the muscle the surgeon cuts during the procedure).

Results showed that the treated muscles had significantly greater volume (p=0.004) and force (p=0.0067) compared to control six months after surgery.

A Phase 3 study in patients with muscle injury following hip fracture is underway in the U.S. and Israel with additional sites in Denmark, Germany and Britain cleared to begin enrollment. The European Horizon 2020 Program is providing part of the funding via an $8.7M grant.