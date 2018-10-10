Honeywell's Resideo hosts spinoff conference

Exactly one year after Honeywell (NYSE:HON) announced it would spin off its Homes and Global Distribution business, Resideo Technologies, will host an investor conference in NYC.

The future standalone company will showcase its attractive financial profile, growth strategy, and smart home technologies.

It's anticipated that when-issued trading on the NYSE in Resideo common stock will begin on or about Monday, Oct. 15 under ticker symbol, "REZI."

