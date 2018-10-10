Volvo and Nvidia to partner on AI car computer

Volvo says it's partnering with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to develop an AI-capable core computer for the next generation of its models.

The automaker says the core computer is based on Nvidia's DRIVE AGX Xavier technology and will allow Volvo Cars to implement an advanced computing platform on the Scalable Product Architecture 2 (SPA 2) vehicle platform.

The first car with the AI-capable core computer is expected to be ready early in the 2020s.

"A successful launch of autonomous drive will require an enormous amount of computing power as well as constant advances in artificial intelligence,” says Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson. "Our agreement with NVIDIA is an important piece of that puzzle and helps us to safely introduce fully autonomous Volvo cars to our customers," he adds.

Volvo press release