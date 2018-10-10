EOG Resources says oil and gas hedges will nick Q3 results

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) says it anticipates a $52M non-cash loss in Q3 on the mark-to-market of its commodity derivative contracts, citing a difference between its realized price for crude oil and natural gas sales during the quarter.

EOG says in an SEC filing that it hedged 134K bbl/day during Q3, or ~35% of the prior period’s production, at ~$60/bbl, while benchmark crude price averaged $69.50/bbl.

Losses from hedging contracts will be prevalent in Q3 across the shale oil and gas industry, but EOG's "is probably one of the less severe numbers you’ll see this quarter," says Ben Montalbano of analytics firm PetroNerds. "A lot of their peers have hedged a larger portion of production and done so at a lower price."