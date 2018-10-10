Snap launches Originals daily shows

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) launches Snap Originals, exclusive daily shows from the likes of the Duplass Brothers, reality show juggernaut Bunim/Murray, and the creators of the Riverdale TV show.

Originals will have Lenses, Filters, and other ways for users to share the experience. The shows will also feature Show Portals, which let users swipe and step into a scene.

Snap Originals are now available to watch through the Discover page or through the Snapchat search.

Competition: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Watch and less directly any streaming service like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).