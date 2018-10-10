CROP Hemp-CBD farm enters toll processing deal to produce CBD isolate as it readies for harvest

CROP INFRASTRUCTURE (OTCPK:CRXPF) has signed a toll processing deal whereby it will provide its dried hemp-CBD biomass to a processor who will then provide 50% of the finished product as ISO certified CBD isolate to CROP’s tenanted farm.

The CBD isolate will be sold under the company’s brands Hempire, Tiff CBD, infused in to the company’s CannaDrink and sold under white label.

CROP will also be working with the toll processor to enter into further agreements to develop its own ISO extraction facility for its production capacity which is now expanded to over 1,800 acres for 2019.