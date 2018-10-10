Helix Biopharma and Moffitt Cancer Center extend collaboration on immunotherapy, including study of L-DOS47 with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors

Helix BioPharma (OTC:HBPCF) extends its collaboration agreement with Moffitt Cancer Center for an additional year.

During the first year of the collaboration, a new pancreatic adenocarcinoma mouse model suitable for testing L-DOS47 in combination with immunotherapy was developed.

In year two of the project, work will include not only the study of L-DOS47 in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors, but also in combination with other drugs in the pancreatic model.

Analysis of the immune response that is occurring in the tumor upon L-DOS47 combination treatment will also be characterised.

Data from these studies will support Helix’s plan to increase the clinical application of L-DOS47 with various combination treatments, including immunotherapies with checkpoint inhibitors.