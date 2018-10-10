Parkland Fuel to buy 75% stake in fuel marketer SOL for C$1.57B

Parkland Fuel (OTCPK:PKIUF) agrees to acquire a 75% stake in privately held SOL Investments, the largest independent fuel marketer in the Caribbean, for C$1.57B (US$1.21B), and gets a call option for purchase of the remaining 25% of the company.

Upon closing of the deal, SOL parent company Simpson Group will own a 9.9% stake in Parkland.

Parkland says the deal gives it access to 526 retail gas stations, expanding its presence in the U.S. Gulf and Atlantic coasts.

Last year, Parkland signed a deal to buy Chevron’s gasoline stations and refinery in British Columbia for C$1.46B.