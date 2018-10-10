Granite Point Mortgage note offering prices

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) reports pricing of its offering of $125M of 6.375% convertible senior notes due 2023.

Greenshoe option for additional $18.75M of notes.

Notes to pay interest semiannually at a rate of 6.375% per annum and will mature on Oct.1, 2023.

Initial conversion rate of 48.8496 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount, equivalent to initial conversion price of about $20.47 per share.

Company won't have the right to redeem the notes before maturity, but may be required to repurchase them from holders under certain circumstances.

