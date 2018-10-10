Granite Point Mortgage Trust announces pricing of convertible senior notes

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) priced an underwritten public offering of the $125M aggregate principal amount of its 6.375% convertible senior notes due 2023, interest payable semi-annually maturing on Oct. 1, 2023.

The offering is expected to close on October 12, 2018.

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional $18.75M aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

Net proceeds from the offering will be used to originate or acquire senior floating rate commercial real estate loans and other target assets, consistent with its investment strategies and investment guidelines, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including repayment of indebtedness.

The $1000 principal amount of notes will be convertible at the option of the holder into common shares at an initial conversion rate of 48.8496 shares, equivalent to an initial conversion price of ~$20.47/share.

