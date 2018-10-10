Analysts lower their Alibaba targets after management discussions

Barclays analyst Gregory Zhao drops his Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) target from $225 to $210 and lowers Q2 forecasts citing new initiative investments and potential near-term search ad spend cannibalization from the new recommendation feed. Rating stays at Overweight.

Deutsche Bank analyst Han Joon Kim sticks with Buy but drops from $196 to $189 expecting Q2 GMV to come in under the Q1 figure and noting that the new Taobao app might need more time to take hold.

Other movers: KeyBanc, $220 to $215 (Overweight); Morgan Stanley, $240 to $220 (Overweight); Raymond James, $280 to $260 (Strong Buy); SunTrust, $205 to $195 (Buy).

Source: StreetAccount.