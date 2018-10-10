Enbridge gas pipeline ruptures, sparks massive fire in B.C.

An Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) gas pipeline ruptured north of Prince George in British Columbia, causing a massive fire in a rural area and forcing the evacuation of ~100 members of a First Nation community.

Local police say residences within several kilometers were evacuated as a precaution, but the evacuation zone has since been reduced to residences within a 1 km radius of the explosion site; no injuries were reported.

ENB says emergency crews are depressurizing two natural gas transmission lines in the vicinity; the cause of the incident is still under investigation.