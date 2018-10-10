Bloomberg: Uber plans $1.5B junk-bond offering

Uber (UBER) is pitching a $1.5B junk-bond offering in a private placement, according to Bloomberg sources.

Sources say Morgan Stanley is leading a sale of $500M, 7.5% yield five-year and $1B, 8% yield eight-year notes in Uber’s first bond sale. Uber did dip into the leveraged loan market less than seven months ago in a $1.5B self-led financing.

Tech companies have become the second-largest leveraged loan issuer this year, selling almost $170B, according to Bloomberg data.

Uber and Lyft (LYFT) are in a race towards IPO with Lyft in the lead, planning a Q1 debut compared to Uber’s 2H19 plans.

Previously: Bloomberg: Lyft seeking formal proposals from banks for 2019 IPO (Oct. 9)