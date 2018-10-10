Blue Apron refinances existing revolving credit facility

Blue Apron Holdings(NYSE:APRN) entered into an amendment with its existing lender syndicate, led by Morgan Stanley to extend the final maturity date of the facility from August 2019 to February 2021, reduce the aggregate lender commitments to $85M, and increase the applicable interest rate spread currently paid by the company by 200 bps..

“This non-dilutive refinancing represents another step forward in our efforts to strengthen the financial profile of the business as we continue to drive toward our goal of achieving adjusted EBITDA breakeven in 2019,” stated Tim Bensley, Chief Financial Officer, Blue Apron.