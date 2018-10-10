Italy's Salvini: Italy-Germany bond yield spread won't reach 400

Italian Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini is "absolutely sure" the spread between Italian and German bond yields won't widen to 400 basis points, Bloomberg reports.

Salvini, who leads the anti-migrant League, and Luigi Di Maio of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, both insist they'll stand by their campaign promises as the 10-year spread touched 308 bps. The last time it reached 400 bps was during the European debt crisis in 2012.

In recent trading, the spread narrowed slightly to 293 bps. Italy's 10-year government bond yield at 3.498%, while Germany's is at 0.564%.

Italian ETFs: EWI, HEWI, DBIT, FLIY

German ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, FGM, QDEU, FLGR