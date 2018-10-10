Hemispherx Biopharma signs clinical trial agreement to study Ampligen in combination with checkpoint inhibitors

Hemispherx Biopharma (NYSEMKT:HEB) signs a clinical trial agreement with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to evaluate Ampligen in combination with checkpoint inhibitors (CPIs).

The Phase IIa clinical trial will evaluate the immune-mediated effects of cytokine modulation in combination with CPIs in patients with primary resistance to CPI therapy.

The protocol will seek to evaluate the combination of Ampligen and CPIs in patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Additional details about trial design, implementation and timing will be disclosed upon approval by Roswell Park’s institutional review board.