PepsiCo and Loop Industries sign multi-year supply agreement

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) and PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) have entered into a multi-year supply agreement that will enable PepsiCo to purchase production capacity from Loop’s joint venture facility in the United States and incorporate Loop PET plastic, which is 100% recycled material, into its product packaging by early 2020.

“Loop’s technology enables PepsiCo to be a leading force in ensuring plastic packaging need never become waste,” said Dr. Mehmood Khan, Vice Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer, PepsiCo. “This partnership represents a step-change that will empower PepsiCo in our drive towards creating a circular economy for plastics.”