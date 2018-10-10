Luxury sector reeling after LVMH results

Another rough day is setting up for the luxury apparel sector after FQ3 results from LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) arrived below the expectation of analysts.

While LVMH's organic sales rose a solid 14% during the quarter, investors appears to have been looking for more positive signs on the spending patterns of Chinese consumers.

In European trading, LVMH is down 4.2% and Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) is 2.2% lower . Also, Kering (OTCPK:PPRUY) is down 6.1% and Richemont (OTCPK:CFRUY) is off 3.2% . Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) and Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) are all down 1% in U.S. premarket trading. Keep an eye on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) as well.

