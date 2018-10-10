Facebook's WhatsApp had video call security bug

A bug in WhatsApp (NASDAQ:FB) allowed hackers to take over user apps when they answered an incoming video call, according to ZDNet and The Register citing a tech report posted online.

The vulnerability affected applications on Apple and Android smartphones and was discovered in late August. Facebook fixed the problem earlier this month. It’s unclear if the bug was ever used in an attack.

Facebook recently announced a breach of its primary platform that affected nearly 50M accounts.

This week, a previously undisclosed breach led to Google closing the consumer version of its Google Plus social network.

Facebook shares are down 0.5% to $157.13.

