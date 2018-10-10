New battleground beverage-cannabis stock in the mix

There's a new cannabis-beverage company for investors to kick around after India Globalization Capital (NYSEMKT:IGC) announces that it has filed a patent application for the treatment of fatigue and energy restoration.

The company says the patent filing is one of a series of steps in its development and commercialization plan to support the creation of a branded, hemp/CBD sugar-free energy drink.

The method and composition patent filing relates to a composition of CBD and other cannabis extracts and the non-cannabis components of the Malaysian sugar free “Nitro G” energy drink.

Things are a little more interesting with IGC since Citron is already out with a short recommendation on the stock (yes, we are watching for a Citron tweet on the development). Keep an eye out on the sector as a whole as the volatility swings continue.

IGC +17.88% premarket to $5.67.

