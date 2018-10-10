BMO's chief risk officer and asset management group head to retire

BMO Financial Group's (NYSE:BMO) chief risk officer, Surjit Rajpal, and group head of BMO Asset Management, Gille Ouellette, will both retire in 2019.

Pat Cronin, currently head of BMO Capital Markets, will become chief risk officer of BMO Financial Group effective Nov. 1, 2018.

Joanna Rotenberg, group head of BMO Wealth Management, will assume an expanded role and lead Global Asset Management as well in 2019.

Dan Barclay will become group head of BMO Capital Markets as of Nov. 1. He's currently co-head of Global Investment & Corporate Banking.

Peter Myers will become head of Global Investment & Corporate Banking, BMO Capital Markets.

