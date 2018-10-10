TransDigm to acquire Esterline Technologies in $4B all cash transaction

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) will purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) for $122.50 per share in cash, which represents a premium of 38% to Esterline’s closing price on October 9 or a total transaction value of ~$4B.

The acquisition to be modestly accretive to adjusted EPS within the first year of ownership.

The acquisition will be financed through a combination of existing cash on hand of approximately $2B and the incurrence of new term loans.

The transaction is expected to complete in the second half of calendar 2019.