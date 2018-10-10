M&A | On the Move | Top News

TransDigm to buy Esterline Tech for $4B

By: SA News Editor

Under terms of the deal, TransDigm (NYSE:TDG) will pay $122.50 in cash for each Esterline (NYSE:ESL) share outstanding, representing a 38% premium to Tuesday's closing price, and implying a market capitalization of $3.6B.

The deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2019, will be financed through a combination of cash on hand and the incurrence of new term loans of about $2B.

The acquisition will expand TransDigm's platform of proprietary and sole source content for the aerospace and defense industries, including significant aftermarket exposure.

TDG -1.4%; ESL +30.1% premarket

