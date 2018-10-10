Amazon loads up on apparel inventory

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) carries more merchandise from PVH (NYSE:PVH) than either Macy's (NYSE:M) or J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), according to some digging by Nomura Instinet.

"While SKU counts don't equal sales, this gives a general idea of the range of choice that selling on Amazon provides," reads the firm's update from analyst Simeon Siegel.

Amazon's growing SKU count coincides with a shrinking department store sector, highlighted even further today by the looming bankruptcy of Sears.

Siegel and team note that Amazon continues to find new brick-and-mortar approaches to consumers, pointing to the recent CK x Amazon Fashion Event in New York City last weekend and new 4-Star store.