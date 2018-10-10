Synchrony, JCPenney report multiyear pact extension

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will continue to manage and service payment cards for JCPenney (NYSE:JCP) customers under a multi-year extension to their credit-card agreement.

The agreement extends Synchrony and JCPenney's almost 20-year relationship. The companies offer a private-label credit-card program and a JCPenney Mastercard Dual Card.

They also use data analytics to personalize customers' experiences. Synchrony has also helped JCPenney integrate credit payments into the JCPenney mobile app.

