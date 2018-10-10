Coeur Mining maintains full-year guidance despite lower Q3 production

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) +3% pre-market after reporting lower Q3 production results of 8.5M silver equiv. oz. but maintaining guidance for the full year.

Q3 production came in lower than the 9.1M silver equiv. oz. reported in Q2 and 8.6M silver equiv. oz. in the year-ago Q3.

But CDE says it still expects to meet FY 2018 guidance of 36.1M-39.5M silver equiv. oz., consisting of 13M-14.3M oz. of silver, 363K-382K oz. of gold, 13M-23M lbs. of zinc and 11M-18M lbs. of lead.

CDE says silver equiv. production at its Palmarejo mine in Mexico totaled 3.2M oz. in Q3, vs. 4.7M oz. in Q2 and 4.1M oz. in the prior-year quarter. hurt by the temporary suspension of mining activities relating to fatalities, supply chain disruptions from road blockades and weather-related interruptions.