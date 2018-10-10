Imperial Capital lowers PT on American Airlines

Imperial Capital lowers its price target on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to $50 from $56 after adjusting estimates for the expectation of higher jet fuel prices. The firm forecasts FY19 fuel costs of $2.40 per gallon for AAL vs. $2.25 prior outlook.

If the PT cut from Imperial seems a bit severe, remember that American is one of the no-hedging airline companies when it comes to fuel costs.