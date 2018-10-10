Motus GI up 17% premarket on Pure-Vu data

Thinly traded nano cap Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS) is up 17% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of new data on its bowel-cleansing Pure-Vu System. The results were presented at the ACG Annual Meeting in Philadelphia.

Use of Pure-Vu enabled intraprocedural cleansing of the colon and enabled 100% of colonoscopies to be successfully completed.

Pure-Vu fits on standard and slim colonscopes. It uses a pulsed vortex mixture of water and air to remove debris and bowel contents, allowing the endoscopist to complete an exam even when the patient was unable to complete a bowel prep on his/her own.

The system is approved for sale in the U.S. and Europe and other countries that recognize CE Mark certification.