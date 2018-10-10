Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (10/10/2018)

NVCN +66% on FDA grants Breakthrough Device designation to Neovasc's Reducer.
NVLN +43%.
ESL +31% on being acquired by TransDigm.
IGC +18% on new battleground in cannabis market.
MBRX +14% on new data relating to its molecule WP1122 will be presented at the upcoming Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Scientific Meeting.
TRVN +14% on positive analyst action.
NIO +13% on selecting Panasas ActiveStor storage technology to support the ongoing product design and development efforts of its high-performance, premium electric vehicles.
NBEV +10% on new battleground in cannabis market.
VLRX +14% as use of Valeritas’ V-Go Wearable Insulin Delivery Device
significant clinical & economic benefits compared to conventional insulin delivery in patients with Type 2 diabetes.
AKRX +6% on receiving ANDA approval for Bimatoprost Ophthalmic Solution.
XXII +5%.
