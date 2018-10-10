Imperva will be acquired for $2.1B, releases preliminary Q3 results

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) agrees to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $55.75/share in cash or a transaction value of about $2.1B.

The transaction is expected to close in late Q4 or early Q1. Imperva would then become a private company.

The agreement does include a 45-day “go-shop” period for Imperva to solicit alternative proposals.

Along with the acquisition announcement, Imperva releases its preliminary Q3 results with revenue expected from $90M to $92M, billings from $103M to $105M, and EPS of $0.20 to $0.25.

Imperva shares were halted ahead of the news and should resume trading at 9:50 AM ET.