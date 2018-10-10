Hudson Pacific reaffirms 2018 FFO guidance ex-items post-Ferry Building buy

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) still expects full-year 2018 FFO per share of $1.83-$1.89, excluding specified items, after the acquisition of the Ferry Building in San Francisco.

Specified items for full-year 2018 FFO consist of transaction-related expenses of $0.1M, the write-off of original issuance costs of $0.4M associated with the recast of the company's revolving credit line and 5- and 7-year term loan facilities, and unrealized gains from changes in fair value of non-real estate investments of $0.9M.

In HPP's assumptions for the year, guidance for GAAP non-cash revenue increases slightly to $42.0M-$52.0M from previous assumption of $41.5M-$51.5M: net interest expense range increases by $1M to $82.5M-$85.5M from prior view of $81.5M-$84.5M.

The Ferry Building transaction is due to close this week.

