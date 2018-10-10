Potbelly rallies after Maxim upgrade

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) gets stirred up by an upgrade from Maxim to Buy from Hold.

The firm thinks the new menu changes at the chain could boost results next year. Potbelly could get also see a lift in some markets after the closure of Taylor Gourmet.

Maxim hikes the price target on PBPB to $15 from $13 to rep 18% upside potential.