Chubb estimates Q3 net cat loss at $450M pretax

Chubb (CB -1% ) estimates Q3 preliminary net loss attributable to natural catastrophes globally at $450M pretax, or $372M after tax.

Losses are due to more than 20 separate weather events, including Hurricane Florence, rain and hailstorm in Colorado, Typhoons Mangkhut and Jebi in Asia and wildfires in California.

Estimates are net of reinsurance, include reinstatement premiums and comprise losses generated from the company's commercial and personal property and casualty insurance businesses as well as its reinsurance operations.

