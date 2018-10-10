ConocoPhillips says oil flowing at farthest-west site on Alaska's North Slope

ConocoPhillips (COP -1% ) says production has started at Greater Mooses Tooth 1, a prospect on the western edge of Arctic Alaska oil development and now the farthest-west producing site on the North Slope.

GMT 1 is the second producing oil field within the borders of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, the vast federal land unit on the western side of the North Slope.

Oil from GMT 1 is being sent by pipeline east for processing at the COP-operated Alpine field, then shipped by pipeline to Prudhoe Bay ~50 miles to the east and then south through the Trans Alaska Pipeline System.

COP expects production at GMT 1 to peak at 25K-30K bbl/day.