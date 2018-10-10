Ionis teams up with Roche to develop IONIS-FB-Lrx

Building on its previous partnership with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) to develop antisense drug IONIS-HTTrx for Huntington's disease, Ionic Pharmaceuticals (IONS +0.7% ) announces a new collaboration aimed at developing IONIS-FB-Lrx for complement-mediated diseases. First up is a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with geographic atrophy, the advanced stage of dry age-related macular degeneration, that should launch in Q1 2019.

Under the terms of the new agreement, IONS will receive $75M upfront, up to $684M in milestone and license fees and tiered royalties from the high teens to 20%. IONS will be responsible for conducting the Phase 2 trial and exploring the use of the candidate in a rare severe renal disorder. Roche has the option to license IONIS-FB-Lrx after the completion of the studies. If it elects to do so, it will be responsible for all subsequent development and commercialization activities.