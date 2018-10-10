Guggenheim sees McDonald's running to new high

Guggenheim upgrades McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) to a Buy rating from Neutral on its view that the "Experience of the Future" investments by the company will pay off.

"The modernization efforts are designed to drive incremental customer visits and higher average check," observes analyst Matthew DiFrisco.

"The shared EOTF investment with franchisees should help further McDonald’s global leadership atop the fast food category as digital mobile ordering continues to redefine convenience and personalization for the consumer," he adds.

McDonald's has outlined that stores with the revamp see an initial same-store sales dip due to closures before seeing a sales lift.

Guggenheim takes McDonald's (MCD) to a Buy rating from Neutral and assigns a price target of $200 vs. the all-time high of $178.70.