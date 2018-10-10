Apparel sector dragged down by LVMH commentary

  • The luxury sector sell-off is widening a bit after LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton  (OTCPK:LVMHF -8.9%) issues cautious commentary on China during the company's earnings conference call.
  • LVMH management confirmed during a conference call this morning that customs officials are enforcing rules on bringing goods back into the nation more rigidly (per Bloomberg).
  • Decliners include Canada Goose (GOOS -6.8%), Ralph Lauren (RL -4.4%), Michael Kors (KORS -3.9%), Under Armour (UAA -3.8%), Tiffany (TIF -6.9%), Tapestry (TPR -4%), Nike (NKE -3.5%), PVH (PVH -2.7%) and Fossil (FOSL -6%).
  • Previously: Luxury sector reeling after LVMH results (Oct. 10)
