Apparel sector dragged down by LVMH commentary
Oct. 10, 2018
- The luxury sector sell-off is widening a bit after LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF -8.9%) issues cautious commentary on China during the company's earnings conference call.
- LVMH management confirmed during a conference call this morning that customs officials are enforcing rules on bringing goods back into the nation more rigidly (per Bloomberg).
- Decliners include Canada Goose (GOOS -6.8%), Ralph Lauren (RL -4.4%), Michael Kors (KORS -3.9%), Under Armour (UAA -3.8%), Tiffany (TIF -6.9%), Tapestry (TPR -4%), Nike (NKE -3.5%), PVH (PVH -2.7%) and Fossil (FOSL -6%).
