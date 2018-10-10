Trinseo announces lower than expected Q3 interim results

Trinseo slides (TSE -15.6% ) as the company expects Q3 results to be below previously issued guidance.

Q3 results were impacted by higher raw material costs, slowdown in automotive production, and uncertainty in Chinese market from ongoing trade negotiations.

Net income is expected to be between $74M-$80M, as compared to previous guidance of $88M-$96M due to lower operating performance and one time costs related to insource administrative services project.

Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be ~$140M-$146M, lower than earlier guidance of $150M-$160M.

Q3 financial results conference call is scheduled on November 7, 2018.