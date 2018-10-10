Stocks fall sharply as rates hold near multiyear highs; techs tumble hard

Stocks open sharply lower, with the S&P 500 poised to extend its four-session losing streak, as Treasury yields rose after data showed U.S. producer prices rose last month; Dow -0.7%, S&P -0.9%, Nasdaq -1.6%.
U.S. Treasury yields are higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield up 3 bps to 3.24%, although that's still shy of the seven-year high 3.26% it briefly touched yesterday; meanwhile, the two-year yield is up a basis point to 2.90%.
European bourses are broadly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.4%, Germany's DAX -1.2% and France's CAC -1.5%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.2%.
In the U.S., most S&P sectors are lower in early trading, with tech (-1.2%) and industrials (-1%) struggling mightily, while utilities (+0.3%) is the best performing sector so far.
U.S. WTI crude oil -0.8% at $74.304bbl as oil traders watch Hurricane Michael's arrival, which has caused U.S. oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico to shut down 40% of oil production.
