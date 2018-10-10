Stocks fall sharply as rates hold near multiyear highs; techs tumble hard

Stocks open sharply lower, with the S&P 500 poised to extend its four-session losing streak, as Treasury yields rose after data showed U.S. producer prices rose last month; Dow -0.7% , S&P -0.9% , Nasdaq -1.6% .

U.S. Treasury yields are higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield up 3 bps to 3.24%, although that's still shy of the seven-year high 3.26% it briefly touched yesterday; meanwhile, the two-year yield is up a basis point to 2.90%.

European bourses are broadly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% , Germany's DAX -1.2% and France's CAC -1.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.2% .

In the U.S., most S&P sectors are lower in early trading, with tech ( -1.2% ) and industrials ( -1% ) struggling mightily, while utilities ( +0.3% ) is the best performing sector so far.