Optium Cyber Systems enters LOI to acquire cyber security firm

Optium Cyber Systems (OTCPK:OCSY) announced a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire a leading cyber security firm. The acquisition target has an award-winning product with hundreds of clients located in more than 25 countries world-wide.

“This is another great opportunity for Optium. This acquisition offers a turn-key cyber security solution at an affordable monthly subscription. It is simple to install and offers complete comprehensive protection. It currently has clients in over 25 countries with a user base that is growing monthly. It is positioned to be a market leader in turn-key cyber security solutions”, commented George Rutherford, President of Optium Cyber Systems.