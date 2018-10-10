International Petroleum to acquire BlackPearl Resources

International Petroleum (OTC:IPCFF) agrees to acquire BlackPearl Resources (OTCPK:BLKPF +11.3%) in an all stock transaction.
Each BlackPearl share will be exchanged for 0.22 IPCFF shares equivalent to a price of CAD 1.85 per BlackPearl share, representing 42% premium on closing price of the BlackPearl Shares on October 9, 2018.
International Petroleum will issue ~76M shares related to the acquisition
Post the deal, IPCFF will have an EV of ~$1.36B, and reserves of 291.5 MMBoe; forecasts production of 45,250 boepd for FY18
The transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, with completion expected in December 2018
