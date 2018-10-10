First Merchants to acquire MBT Financial in all stock transaction for $290.9M

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) -0.53% to acquire MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) +7.80% in a 100% stock transaction valued at approximately $290.9M, whereby each MBTF shareholder will receive 0.275 shares of FRME, valuing MBTF share at $12.57.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the 1Q18, while it expects to complete its integration during the 3Q19.

MBTF operates 20 banking center locations in the southeastern Michigan area with total assets of $1.3B, total loans of $733M, and total deposits of $1.1B billion.

First Merchants and MBTF will operate 134 banking offices in thirty-one Indiana counties, two counties each in Michigan, Ohio and Illinois and will have combined assets of approximately $11B and will be the second largest financial holding company headquartered in Indiana.

We anticipate earnings per share accretion of approximately 2.7% in 2020 resulting in a tangible book value earnback of 3.3 years.

