BP's Dudley says critics threaten energy security, global economy

BP (BP -0.6% ) CEO Bob Dudley says oil and gas will remain vital for meeting energy demand in the foreseeable future, despite the transition towards a low carbon world, and warns that critics calling for investors to sell out of oil and gas companies threaten energy security and the global economy.

“Renewables are growing at a remarkable rate,” Dudley tells the Oil & Money conference in London, saying they could supply about a third of the energy mix by 2040, “but we still need to meet the remaining two-thirds of demand.”

“Many trillions of dollars of investment in oil and gas will still be required to counter the substantial decline rates of existing fields," Dudley says.

The CEO says while groups have spoken about the financial risks of “stranded assets" - oil and gas projects that could become uneconomic if global carbon reduction targets are met and clean tech advances occur - the systemic risk comes from under-investment: “Suppose $2T less were invested than actually required to meet demand. The impact of such under-investment on financial stability could be much more far-reaching."

Dudley also criticizes activists who seek disclosures on the precise potential financial impacts on BP’s business, saying it would expose the company to arbitrary targets and legal challenges.